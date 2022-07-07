FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 1.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

