FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

