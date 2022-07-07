FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.36% of iSun worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. iSun, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISUN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iSun in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of iSun to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.