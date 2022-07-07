FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,558 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,336 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,877,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,939,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,875,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

