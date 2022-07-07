FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ PNBK opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.73. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Patriot National Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.