FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $255,000 Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,450,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FREY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

