FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP opened at $35.88 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -188.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.04 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

