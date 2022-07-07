FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.23 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

