Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.33. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 18,706 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

