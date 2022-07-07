Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.33. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 18,706 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)
