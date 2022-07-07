FortKnoxster One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,646.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $50,646.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

