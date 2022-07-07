Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

