freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRTAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on freenet from €27.00 ($28.13) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on freenet to €27.50 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.38.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

