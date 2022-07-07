Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 161,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,499,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,447,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,679,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

