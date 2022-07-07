Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $959.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $43,972.82 and approximately $959.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.01291667 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.