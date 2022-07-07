Fundamentun LLC Acquires 26,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

