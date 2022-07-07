Fundamentun LLC Acquires 282 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $621.38. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.