Fundamentun LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Waste Management by 60.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 166.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 258.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,524. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

