Fundamentun LLC Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.75. 24,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

