Fundamentun LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

