Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $322.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.42. The stock has a market cap of $313.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

