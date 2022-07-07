Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.23. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

