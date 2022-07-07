Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,095. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

