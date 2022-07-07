Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $194.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

