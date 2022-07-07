Fusion Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $15.50 million and $1.45 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.40 or 0.99066249 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,055,666 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

