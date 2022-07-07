G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $959.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

