GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $545,437.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00134887 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.90 or 0.01004312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00034228 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.