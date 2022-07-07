Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.