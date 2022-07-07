General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

