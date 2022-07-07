Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 640

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.58) to GBX 770 ($9.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.96) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.02) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.26).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 408.45 ($4.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 457.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.64).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.