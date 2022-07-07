GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.
GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)
