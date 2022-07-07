Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
The firm has a market cap of $938.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
