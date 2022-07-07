Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The firm has a market cap of $938.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.93 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blue Group stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Global Blue Group worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

