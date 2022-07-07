Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 2,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Get Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.