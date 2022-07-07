Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Up to $28.22

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $29.64. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 14,495 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

