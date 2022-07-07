Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.39. 71,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 21,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned 0.82% of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

