Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of SRET opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter.

