Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,362 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 4.8% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $35,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 45.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Twilio by 12.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 271.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

