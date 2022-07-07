Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Featured Articles
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.