Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,388.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 779.7% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $19,388.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00245285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

