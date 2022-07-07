Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 72900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 499,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,885,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,145.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,091,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,501.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

