Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 40175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a market cap of C$32.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.
Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)
Read More
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.