Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 40175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$32.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

