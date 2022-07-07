Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.82 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.73 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

