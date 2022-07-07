Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 111,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $320.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average of $351.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

