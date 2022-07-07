Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

