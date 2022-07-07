Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $217.26 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.27.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

