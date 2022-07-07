Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

