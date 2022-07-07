Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $288,000 in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.33.

