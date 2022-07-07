Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases Shares of 5,700 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,599,000 after buying an additional 143,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

