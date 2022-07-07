Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

