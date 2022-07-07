Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CBULF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.32.
About Gratomic (Get Rating)
