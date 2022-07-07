Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBULF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.32.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

