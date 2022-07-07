Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Cap Reaches $464,510.89

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $464,510.89 and $407.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00904901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 504% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

